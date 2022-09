Bollywood actors having doppelgangers is nothing new, with several A-listers from the 70s till now known to have several lookalikes who're born with either striking or passing resemblance to them and have proceed to fashion themselves on these stars to actually make a living of it. The latest to join the list is John Effer, an American doppelganger of Anil Kapoor, and he's also looking to cash in albeit this time, with a ticket straight to Bollywood. This isn't the first Anil Kapoor doppelganger who's made his presence felt, but he's certainly the first who's driven Anil Kapoor fans nuts with his physique, looks and wish to enter the Hindi film industry. Also Read - Koffee with Karan 7: Karan Johar FINALLY REVEALS he was in a relationship; names THE actor who supported him during breakup

Anil Kapoor fans shower doppelganger John Effer with love

No, sooner than Anil Kapoor's doppelganger, John Effer, uploaded the pic below, the star's fans and Bollywood buffs alike flooded the comments section of said pic and others of his lookalike with myriad positive comments. While uploading the pic, John Effer wrote: "I'm waiting on that Bollywood call TBH. Where is it at!!?? @anilskapoor. Kids a great actor – my dad says so." Check it out above...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giovanni “The Lad” DelBiondo (@johneffer)

While one individual wrote