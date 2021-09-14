Being one of the most iconic figures in the Hindi film industry, too is not immune to trolls. He has faced some of the meanest comments from people on social media. His daughter often gets targetted for her unfiltered and unabashed opinions on various topics. The veteran actor recently appeared on 's chat show Pinch 2 wherein he was introduced to the most nastiest comments from social media trolls. Also Read - Sridevi in ChaalBaaz, Madhuri Dixit in Beta, Nargis in Mother India and other Bollywood heroines who completely overshadowed their top male co-stars – view pics

As they sat down for a chat, Arbaaz showed Anil a mean comment directed towards him and his daughter Sonam Kapoor. "I think father and daughter are shameless. They can do anything for money," read the comment. However, Anil remained calm and replied in a dignified manner, "Agar unhoney aisa comment kiya hai to vo sayad burey mood me they, ya dukhi they (If the person has commented like this, then they must either be in a bad mood or upset)."

On a fun note, Arbaaz pulled Anil's leg by discussing about the viral 'baal' memes that often poke fun of the actor's body hair. Reacting to it, Anil replied, "Mundan karwa ke aaya hu (I got it all removed)," and joked that he has offered his body hair for hair transplants.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor's film Nayak: The Real Hero has recently clocked 20 years of its release. The actor said it is one of his movies that has certainly aged well. In fun trivia about the film, Anil famously went bare body for the first time for an action scene in the film. It was Indian cinema's first action sequence to make use of computerised effects; 36 different cameras were used at the same time for a single frame.

Currently, the 64-year-old star is busy shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars , Neetu Singh and .