Animal has brought Bobby Deol back into action and how. From his entry on the song Jamal Kudu to the airstrip fight with Ranbir Kapoor, people are loving him in the film. Bobby Deol faced a very lean phase in his career. He confessed that he was too depressed about it. Bobby Deol picked himself up after the success of Aashram. The actor found a new lease of life through OTT. In a recent interview with Zoom TV, he has spoken in depth about the kind of equation he had with his dad, Dharmendra when he was growing up. He said there was always a sense of apprehension as a father was seen in the stereotypical role of a patriarch.

Bobby Deol said there was a certain limit that could not be crossed with parents. He said kids could still argue with their mothers, but no one would do it with fathers. He was quoted as saying, "Mothers are made like that, but fathers ke saath always jhijhak rehti thi." He said his father could not be blamed, as he grew up in the same environment. But Bobby Deol admitted that he is a relaxed parent with his sons, Aryaman and Dharam. They bond more like friends.

Bobby Deol talks of wife Tanya Deol's contribution

Bobby Deol talks of wife Tanya Deol's contribution

His wife, Tanya Deol is a costume designer by profession. He said he is over the moon for the love he is getting for the role of Abrar in Animal. He gave all the credit to Tanya for motivating him all through this journey. Bobby Deol said he is a liberal husband and never forced his wife to be just a homemaker. Bobby Deol said he did not wish to repeat the mistakes of his father, veteran star Dharmendra. He said he is not someone to subdue his wife, or a man who makes her feel lesser about herself. Bobby Deol was quoted as saying, "I am what I am because of my wife. It's just that I am blessed."

Earlier, Sunny Deol had said that Dharmendra and he never forced their wives to stay away from the limelight. He said his wife Pooja had chosen a quiet life for herself. He said she did not wish to make appearances as a star wife at public events. He had said, "To not make public appearances is her own call. Like I said, neither my father nor I have forced the women in our family to follow our rules."