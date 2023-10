Breaking News: Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned by the ED (Enforcement Directorate) in connection with a betting app case. The news is going viral on the internet right now and the Animal star's fans are very worried. Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned by ED on the 6th of October, that is Friday. The actor might not appear right away as a report in News18 states the actor is currently out of town. However, he might have to appear before ED later. Also Read - Ahead of Koffee With Karan 8, a look back at the Top 10 moments that left fans with a bitter taste

Why has Ranbir been summoned by the ED?

As per the media report in the online entertainment news channel, a grand elaborate wedding took place wherein big celebrities were invited by a said family belonging to Chattisgarh. And the payments to these celebs were reportedly made in cash. That's not it, chartered planes were hired to get the guests to the wedding venue. Ranbir Kapoor was one of the celebrities who performed and hence ED wants to get to the bottom of the exchange transactional and otherwise in connection to the wedding.

The amount that has been mentioned in the reports is said to be around Rs 200 crore approximately. ED wants to probe why the payments of crores were made in cash. They are suspecting a money laundering angle in the case. Whether by attaching glamour to the app for the promotions or with various promotional activities via celebs, money being laundered outside India by the said family is what ED is looking into right now.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, more celebrities are likely to receive summons by ED. The names that have surfaced are Pulkit Samrat, Sunny Leone, Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, Tiger Shroff, Ali Asgar, Elli AvrRam, Kriti Kharbanda, Bhagyashree, Bharti Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Pakistani singers Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam might also be summoned, as per reports. This breaking comes after ED seized about Rs 400 crore after searches in Mumbai, Kolkata and Bhopal in September.

If the payment of huge amounts being made is in cash, it could be a case of tax evasion. Reports claim that ED suspects that money is being sent abroad. A link to Dubai is being probed as well, states the news channel. ED wants to know whether the tax was paid on them or whether they were fraudulently paid.

The report claims that hawala channels could be used to make payments to these celebrities for the events. Everyone connected with the Mahadev app will be questioned by the ED. The law enforcement wants to determine the mode of the payments agreed upon and the communication of the celebs with the promoters of the app.