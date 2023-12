Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna has a special message for her rumored boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda. She took to her Instagram and shared a love-filled quote which read, 'I just want to tell you, thank you for coming into my life.' She even dropped a white-heart emoji in her post. Though Rashmika did not tag anyone in her stories, but netizens were quick enough to guess that her message was for her alleged boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna opens up on relationship rumours with Vijay Deverakonda, asks, 'What's wrong with... '

One user wrote, 'They are like rab ne bana di jodi', while another commented saying, 'get married soon'. Another user wrote, 'That’s so sweet of her'. Well, dating rumours of Rashmika and Vijay have been doing the rounds on social media for a long time now. Rashmika’s Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor seemingly confirmed her relationship with Vijay when they appeared on Unstoppable with NBK.

Vijay and Rashmika have not spoken about their relationship as of now. The rumoured couple spend quality time together in various places but have not shared pictures of them being together.

On the work front, Rashmika was seen in Animal which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga co-starring Ranbir, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film was released on December 1 in theatres. While Vijay will be seen in Parasuram’s film Family Star and will share the screen space with Mrunal Thakur. The film will also have Ajay Ghosh and Divyanshi Kaushik in important roles.