Rashmika Mandanna has surprised everyone with her role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Rashmika played the role of Gitanjali in the movie. The actress's on-screen relationship with Ranbir in Animal was highly criticised. Rashmika was called out for taking such a role up. However, Rashmika is anything but proud of her character and has penned a heartfelt note on the same. Scroll down to read more...

Rashmika Mandanna gushes over her character Gitanjali from Animal

Rashmika took to her social media handle and shared some BTS pictures of herself from the sets of Animal. She began her post for Gitanjali by describing her character in one sentence, which is the only force at home holding her family together. Rashmika calls Gitanjali pure, unfiltered, strong and raw. having said that, there were times when as an actor Rashmika, too, questioned some of the actions of Gitanjali. Sandeep Reddy Vanga would remind her that it was Ranvijay and Gitanjali's story. The story that has love, passion, families, lives and that's what made them. Also Read - Animal: Triptii Dimri gets candid on the controversial 'lick my shoe' scene with Ranbir Kapoor; 'That's just the ugly side'

Talking about Gitanjali as a person in this world, Rashmika says in a world full of violence, hurt and unbearable pain, she was calm and peaceful. Gitanjali prayed to God to keep her husband and her kids safe. Gitanjali was the rock that weathered all the storms and was ready to do everything that was in her power for the sake of her family. Also Read - KRK terms Gadar 2 a 'Tukka' says Sunny Deol won't be able to sustain his success like Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor

"Gitanjali is absolutely beautiful in my eyes, and in some ways, she is like most women who are standing strong and protecting their families day in and day out.." she writes on the occasion of Animal completing a week. She thanked the fans for all the love pouring in for her and replied in kind. Check out Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram post here:

Animal movie box office collection

Talking about the day-wise collection of Animal, on the first day, it made Rs 63.8 crores in India. On day 2, Ranbir's movie collected Rs 66.27 crores. It saw a stronger Sunday with a business of Rs 71.46 crores. The Monday collections of Animal were Rs 43.96 which was great! On Tuesday, the business dropped, and Animal earned Rs 37.47 crores. On Wednesday, Animal collections dropped further. It made Rs 30.39 crores and on Thursday, the movie earned Rs 24.23 crores. After a week, Animal has minted Rs 337.58 crores.