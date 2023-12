Bollywood blockbuster Animal has overnight changed the life of actress Triptii Dimri. While she had impressed as an actress right from Laila Majnu, and followed it up with good work in Bulbbul and Qala, the Ranbir Kapoor film brought her spotlight. She is now hailed as the new National Crush after Rashmika Mandanna. Triptii Dimri played the role of Zoya in Animal. She gave a good performance and the shock quotient of her scenes with Ranbir Kapoor were a topic of discussion on social media. The intimate scene was much criticised by a section of the audience. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Hollywood Vs Bollywood box office 2024: After films like Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, here's how desi films will rule the world in the New Year

Watch the trailer of Animal here



Triptii Dimri dating Sam Merchant

Rumours are rife that Triptii Dimri is dating Sam Merchant. The actress was earlier supposed to be seeing Karnesh Sharma, the brother of Anushka Sharma. Many felt it was true as they shared pics on social media. Also, she worked in a couple of his productions. Her latest alleged beau Sam Merchant was a model, and has now become a restaurant owner. He is the founder of Waters Beach Lounge and Grill in Goa. He has many other exotic restaurants in the state. Also Read - Triptii Dimri or Rashmika Mandanna, who stole the limelight? This Animal actor gives his verdict

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Triptii Dimri's viral videos on social media

Of late, most of her videos are going viral on social media. In the pics with Sam Merchant, we can see her looking radiant in a white lehenga. She was seen dancing away at a wedding in a dazzling green gown. Fans of the actress called her a real vibe. Also Read - Animal: Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's climax scene was shot in freezing temperatures; Kamaljeet Rana shares interesting deets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

Triptii Dimri said that as an actor she did not have any issues doing what she was asked to do by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. She said that the team made her super comfortable with only four people being present during the intimate scenes. She also praised Ranbir Kapoor saying he is an unconditional giving co-star. Now, rumours are rife that she might do Prabhas' Spirit.