Triptii Dimri created a sensation with her stint in Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor. Her small yet impactful role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga has made her the national crush. Each day the craze for the diva has been igniting and this latest achievement of the actress is proof. Marking the exciting Valentine's week, IMDb unveiled its 10 Most Popular Indian Celebrities of the Week List determined from over 200 million monthly visitors worldwide.

Topping the list this week is power performer Triptii Dimri who has been receiving immense critical and commercial acclaim for her noteworthy performance in the action drama 'Animal'. Claiming the #1 spot, Triptii Dimri is followed by Shahid Kapoor at #7 and Bhumi Pednekar at #23 amongst others, further solidifying her increasing popularity globally.

Essaying the role of Zoya in the film, Triptii Dimri showcased her versatility by portraying a character with shades of grey. Being the surprise element in the film, the actress won hearts with her powering screen presence, dialogue delivery, and great looks, further making her earn the top spot even in the IMDb list.

Triptii Dimri made her mark in Bollywood with Bulbul and for years she was trying all her luck to be recognised, and now she has gained momentum and indeed the actress is leaving no stone unturned to keep up the hype around her. On the professional front, Triptii will be seen next in Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa’s ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’. Anand Tiwari’s ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’. The actress will also be a significant part of Animal Park reportedly and fans are waiting to watch the fiery chemistry between Ranbir and her all over again.

