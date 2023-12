Triptii Dimri is basking in the success of Animal movie starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and more celebs. Triptii has been the talk of the town since the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie. She has received all the love and criticism for her stint in Animal. And now, while thanking her fans, Triptii has hopped on the 'Thala for a reason' trend.

Also Read - Animal actress Triptii Dimri's THIS decision left her parents shocked

Triptii Dimri hops on the 'Thala for a reason' trend

Triptii Dimri is a raging sensation right now. The actress is being called National Crush, Zoya Bhabhi, Bhabhi no 2 and whatnot on social media. Her Instagram followers have increased considerably after starring in Animal. She trends every single day on social media. And fans made an edit on the latest trend of 'Thala for a Reason' featuring Triptii Dimri. She shared a video of the same online.

Triptii Dimri took to her X handle to thank her fans for all the time. The fan-made video talks about her age. Triptii is currently 29. We then see 2-9=7 appearing on screens with a montage of Darsheel Safary, Christian Bale and Michael Kane, making the message loud and clear. Triptii is being hailed as Thala online. "Thank you guys for so much love," she wrote on her X post. The Thala trend is because of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He is known for his number 7 which is considered the golden number by fans.

Watch the video post shared by Animal actress Triptii Dimri on her X handle here:

Thank you guys for so much love ?#ThalaForAReason ♥️?pic.twitter.com/PnzlhrZa0C — Tripti Dimri (@Triptii_Dimri) December 13, 2023

Watch this video of Animal beauty Triptii Dimri here:

Triptii Dimri talks about the backlash and how the intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor were filmed

It is for the first time that Triptii Dimri received such as a huge backlash. The actress has so far been receiving a massive amount of love online for her stints in Bulbbul, Qala and more projects. But Animal is different. Triptii says this time it was a mix of reactions and she was indeed taken aback by the same. The gorgeous beauty confesses that the netizens do not know how intimate scenes are shot and hence, their imagination run wild.

She revealed that while filming the intimate scenes only four people were there on set, which are, Ranbir Kapoor, herself, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the DOP. And they kept asking her if she was okay and if she needed anything. Ranbir was very gracious and asked her about her preferences on how to approach and do the scenes. Triptii feels she didn't do anything wrong.