Triptii Dimri rose to fame with her stint in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. She became an overnight star after romancing Ranbir Kapoor in the film. Triptii grabbed a lot of limelight for Animal that bagged her big banner films. Triptii will be seen next in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 along with Kartik Aaryan and by far it's her biggest film after Animal. Triptii is right now soaring temperatures with her super bold photoshoot and in one of her pictures she is leaving fans wondering whether she is gone topless yet again after Animal as she is seen hiding her assets with a handbag. Also Read - After Love And War, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal to team up yet again for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park?

Triptii played Zoya in Animal and she left everyone's mind blown away with her boldness and innocence and now is fondly called Bhabhi 2. Triptii was so good that she grabbed the limelight from Rashmika Mandanna as the producer of Animal Pranay Reddy Vanga expressed his disappointment over the same. "Triptii got a lot of fame. There’s a PR agenda. She did equally well, her character is also good, and the kind of scenes she had… But articles upon articles are being written about her, about how she’s replacing Rashmika, that’s not something we have encouraged anyone to do. Wife is wife, girlfriend is girlfriend." Also Read - Animal: Did Rashmika Mandanna indirectly answer everyone who felt Triptii Dimri benefitted more from the blockbuster?

Triptii in one of her interviews said that how her parents were upset and expressed shock over her bold scenes with Ranbir and she had to convince them as an actor it was her job. "My parents got a little taken aback. They said, 'We have never seen something like this in films and you have done it. ' It took them time to get over that scene. They were very sweet to me though.".

Triptii indeed benefitted a lot from her stint in Animal and her hard work has paid off. Talking to Vogue magazine, Triptii revealed how she was told not to do much OTT work back then when she came with Bulbul but she followed her instinct and here she is. Triptii is slaying her latest hood photoshoots and we love it.

