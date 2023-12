Triptii Dimrii is creating waves after the massive release of Animal, her small appearance has made her the favourite B Town girl and she cannot be more thankful to Sandeep Reddy Vanga for bringing her the long due recognition in the industry. Triptii Dimrii made heads turn with her intimate scenes with Bollywood’s new superstar Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. The film that is bringing her all the fame and success is something that her parents didn’t like. Yes, you read it right. Triptii Dimrii who got more than 1 million followers after the release of Animal revealed that how her parents were taken aback after seeing her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. Also Read - Animal Vs Oldboy: Loved Ranbir Kapoor Arjan Vailley sequence? Netizens claim it is COPIED from Park Chan-wook classic [Watch Video]

Triptii Dimrii reveals her parents were unhappy with her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

The 29-year-old actress who is winning hearts with her small appearance in Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor in her interview revealed her parents reaction and said," My parents got a little taken aback. (They said) We have never seen something like this in films and you have done it. It took them time to get over that scene. They were very sweet to me though. They were like, 'You shouldn't have done that but it's okay. As parents, we will obviously feel this.' And I told them I am not doing anything wrong. It's my job and as long as I am comfortable and safe, I don't see any problem in that. I am an actor and I have to be 100 percent honest with the character that I play and I did that", she told to Bollywood Hungama.

Triptii who made her debut with Bulbul in Bollywood revealed that how after Animal people are watching her past works like Bulbul and Qala. Animal is roaring at the box office and so far, is has earned 400 crore at the box office in India and overall, it has collected Rs 600 crore globally.