Triptii Dimri is winning hearts with her stint in the Animal movie. The actress played the role of Zoya in the Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer new movie. Triptii has won hearts with her portrayal of Zoya. Triptii entered the industry with Mom and Poster Boys. However, she gained fame with her lead role in Laila Majnu. But her fame has increased considerably after starring in Animal.

Also Read - Animal: Triptii Dimri gets candid on the controversial 'lick my shoe' scene with Ranbir Kapoor; 'That's just the ugly side'

Triptii Dimri wins hearts with Animal; sees a surge in followers

Everyone is going gaga over Triptii Dimri right now. Animal movie is getting flak from a certain section of the audience which has disliked and trashed the misogyny and toxicity in Ranbir Kapoor starrer. After her stint in the movie Animal, Triptii Dimri's followers have increased. And as per reports, the actress's Instagram has seen a 320 percent increase in followers. She gained 2 million followers. Triptii's followers have reached 2.7 million from 600,000. Also Read - Animal: Triptii Dimri breaks her silence on the hullabaloo around her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor

Triptii Dimri breaks the silence on the reaction to her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor

Recently, Triptii Dimri reacted to the strong objections coming her way. The actress shared that she was made very comfortable on the set when the scene was shot. Triptii revealed Ranbir, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the DOP were the only ones on the set that day. In five-minute intervals, everyone was asking Triptii about her well-being and asked her if she needed everything. Hence, it was all comfortable for her but the imaginations of the audience can lead them anywhere. Since they have no idea how these things are shot, they can think anything. To those, criticising Triptii for doing such a bold role, the actress said that as long as she knows what she is doing is not wrong, she will continue doing what she loves. Also Read - Triptii Dimri sparks break-up rumours with Anushka Sharma’s brother-producer Karnesh Sharma, unfollow each other on Instagram

Triptii Dimri reacts to Animal's controversial 'lick the shoes' scene

Triptii defended herself saying that she was just playing a character in the movie. The actress says that there is a good, bad and ugly side to every person. Triptii says as an actor, she is very fortunate to experience all sorts of emotions, good, bad and ugly. The actress defends that movies do not necessarily show the right things.