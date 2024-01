Triptii Dimri rose to fame with her stint in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The actress is termed as the National crush after she appeared in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Triptii is enjoying this newfound fame as she has been struggling since 2012. The interest in the actress's life is at its peak and everyone wants to know who is she dating and what is her marriage plans. In her latest conversation, Triptii was seen getting candid about her future husband. In an interaction, she was asked about her marriage plans and she says that she hasn't thought about marriage yet, when asked about how her future husband should be. To which Triptii had just one basic need, and its her husband should be a nice human being. Also Read - Aashiqui 3: Kartik Aaryan to work with Triptii Dimri in Anurag Basu movie? Actor reacts

Triptii Dimrii was reportedly dating Anushka Sharma's brother and Clean Slate Productions co-producer Karnesh Sharma, but the actress recently had a breakup and now is allegedly linked to businessman Sam Merchant. However, these are rumours and think date the actress has never spoken about her relationships in public. Also Read - Animal official OTT release date and platform: Here’s when, where, how to watch Ranbir Kapoor film

On the professional front, Triptii will be a significant part of Animal Park and will have major scenes with Ranbir Kapoor. The actress has also reportedly signed Aashiqui 3 along with Kartik Aaryan. Triptii made her Bollywood debut with Bulbul in 2012.

