Animal movie has become one of the highest grossing films. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film has Ranbir Kapoor as the main lead and Bobby Deol as the villain. The film sparked the debate of misogyny and toxic masculinity being shown in films. A lot of people criticised the movie but the box office numbers suggested that the audiences loved the action packed drama. Animal made more than Rs 850 crore at the worldwide box office. Well, apart from the leads, Triptii Dimri also shined in the film. Her scenes with Ranbir Kapoor went viral on social media and she turned into a national crush. Post the success, reports suggest that Triptii Dimri has been signed to be the lead in Aashiqui 3. Also Read - Manoj Bajpayee reveals his mother asked for 'poison so she could die'; calls her alpha female

Mukesh Bhatt sets the record straight about Triptii Dimri and Aashiqui 3

Rumours were being heard that after Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri will be sharing the screen space with Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3. He is confirmed to be the male lead but the makers haven't shared details of the female lead. However, Mukesh Bhatt has now revealed that rumours are just rumours. As reported by Times of India, Mukesh Bhatt reacted to the claims about Triptii Dimri and called them 'rubbish'. He mentioned that he hasn't met the actress and the casting for Aashiqui 3 will not take place until the script and music of the film is ready. Further he added, "But everyone wants to cash in on my popular Aashiqui franchise. This is unacceptable. I haven't even met this lady." Also Read - Aashiqui 3: After Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri to romance Kartik Aaryan; check exciting deets

All about Animal

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deo and Triptii Dimri stars like Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and others played vital roles in the movie. The story is about a son who seeks revenge after an attempt to kill is father is made by the enemies. Now, the sequel of the film is also on cards. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has confirmed that Animal Park is in the pipeline. In a latest interview he also dropped hints that Animal Park will dwell more into Triptii Dimri's character. However, it will take time for Animal Park to release as he is currently busy with Spirit that stars Prabhas.

