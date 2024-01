Triptii Dimri who is a new hot favourite after leaving fans enthralled with her performance on Animal is right now making headlines for her adorable wish for her rumoured beau and businessman Sam Merchant. The Animal Park actress took to her Instagram stories and shared unseen pictures of her with Sam from the past and present and asked him to be the awesome person he has been. Triptii Dimri's wish reads," Happy Birthday Osam merchant wish we could be as thin again without having to skip Ram shaam pani puri.". Also Read - Animal actress Triptii Dimri shares her marriage plans; reveals how her future husband should be

Triptii Dimri's game changer has been Animal, her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor has been loved by fans and they call her Bhabhi 2. Triptii has a significant role in Animal Park that will have her romancing the body double of Ranbir's character from Animal. Triptii has been working in the industry over the years now but she gained all the recognition after Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial. Also Read - Animal: Will Hi Nanna actor Nani do a film like Ranbir Kapoor starrer? 'The moment I play...'

Triptii Dimri's Life After Animal

Animal has had a huge impact in Triptii's career. Zoya's character in the second of Animal created a huge stir and impact. Triptii is very thankful for the success and thanks her stars every day," I have got a very overwhelming response for ‘Animal’. I thank my stars every night before I go to sleep for whatever has happened because I feel that I got lucky. I feel that it is a very special moment in my life. It feels good when you work and your audiences connect with you. This is what you work for and this is what you want from the audience when the film comes out."

Triptii Dimri will be seen next in Animal Park along with Ranbir Kapoor and Aashiqui 3 opposite Kartik Aaryan reportedly.

