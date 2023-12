Animal has become one of the biggest hits of the year. Everyone is raving about Ranbir Kapoor's performance in the film. The movie directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal has grossed more than Rs 700 crore with its worldwide collection. There's a lot of discussion around the content of Animal. While fans of Ranbir Kapoor are bowled over by his performance, there are many who have called the film 'misogynist', 'toxic' in nature. Amidst its box office success and criticism, Triptii Dimri became quite famous for her role of Zoya in the film. Triptii Dimri became the new national crush thanks to the film. She is busy giving interviews talking about the success of the film, co-star Ranbir Kapoor and much more. In a recent interview, she shared that her parents were shocked when she made THIS decision. Read on to know. Also Read - Animal: As Ranbir Kapoor film mints Rs 717.46 crores worldwide; Sandeep Reddy Vanga's family becomes richer by Rs 200 crores

Animal actress Triptii Dimri makes a candid confession

In an interview with Etimes, she revealed that her parents were shocked when she chose acting as her career path. She shared that she is quite a reserved person and it takes time for her to open up to someone and have conversations. She said that being a true Piscean, she is always in her dreamland. The actress was quoted saying, "In school, I was very quiet, never wanting any attention. I would sit somewhere in the center so that teachers wouldn't see me. In fact, when I started acting, my parents were shocked. They were like, you hardly open your mouth in front of relatives and now you're going to act in front of 200 people. How are you going to do that?" She added that she has become better overtime and is able to balance stuff. Also Read - Animal actress Triptii Dimri reveals her parents' reaction to her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor

Talking about Animal, Ranbir Kapoor's movie has made around Rs 717.46 crores worldwide. The movie sees Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Anil Kapoor plays Ranbir Kapoor's father in the movie. Bobby Deol plays the antagonist in the film. It is his transformation that has impressed the audience the most. Even though he has a small role to play in the film, Bobby Deol has achieved great appreciation.