Animal is one of the most talked about films of Ranbir Kapoor helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, there are a lot of people who slammed the filmmaker for his misogynistic approach in the film and aren't happy with the portrayal of women in it specifically. Recently Bollywood's renowned writer Javed Akhtar bashed Sandeep Reddy Vanga for making Animal and called the success dangerous for the society and many agreed with him. Amid the backlash for Animal and Sandeep Reddy Vanga by Javed Akhtar, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had come in support of the filmmaker. Also Read - Vivek Oberoi reveals he dragged father Suresh Oberoi to attend Animal success party; reveals how Ranbir Kapoor behaved with them [Exclusive]

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Animal makers hit back at Javed Akhtar for calling film's success 'dangerous'; 'Writer of your calibre...'

Anurag Kashyap cannot stop heaping praise for Sandeep Reddy Vanga after watching Animal

Anurag Kashyap who is one of the most liberal filmmakers in the industry defended Sandeep for his craft and called him the most misunderstood, judged person. Hailing his work and his personality on his Instagram post, Anurag wrote a long post for him, " Had a great evening with @sandeepreddy.vanga. The most misunderstood, judged, and reviled Filmaker at the moment . To me he is the most honest, vulnerable and a lovely human being. And I really don't give a f"''' what any one thinks of him or his film. I wanted to meet the man and I had questions and he answered every thing I asked of him about his film that I actually saw twice . " Also Read - Animal success bash: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have eyes only for each other; Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt accompany the star couple [View Pics]

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

He further added, "Thank you for being patient and being yourself . 40'days since i first saw ANIMAL and 22 days since I saw it the second time. The biggest game changer of Hindi cinema in the longest time and a film whose impact (good or bad) which can't be denied . And the filmmaker who takes it all on his chin. Great evening spent with him.".

Anurag posted this note with a few pictures along with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the fans expressed that they both should collaborate on a project. After the massive success of Animal, Sandeep is gearing up for the sequel of the film Animal Park starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

Watch the video of Animal star Ranbir Kapoor.