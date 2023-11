Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal has been creating a huge stir on the internet ever since the trailer has released online. But did you know that Mahesh Babu was Sandeep Vanga’s first choice to do the film? But the Telugu superstar rejected the film, owing to the fact that the character is too negative and his fans might not like him in a grey shade. And now there is a huge buzz that, after rejecting the film, Mahesh Babu will be attending the Animal event as a chief guest in Hyderabad. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Animal: Papa Meri Jaan song starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor has left fans intrigued; fans ask, ‘Sandeep Vanga what are you cooking man’

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli will attend the Animal event in Hyderabad on November 27, 2023. Also Read - Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati's picture playing poker goes viral; here's how netizens reacted

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal is indeed the most-awaited film of the actors, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. And as per reports in Pinkvilla, Mahesh Babu will be seen attending the event as a guest in Hyderabad. And even SS Rajamouli is said to attend the event. Ranbir has a huge fan base in the south, and with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the actor is planning to create his niche and even start working in the south. Also Read - Pushpa 2 actor Fahadh Faasil to Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor: Celeb couples with a shocking age gap

Trending Now

Ranbir Kapoor has got several offers from the south.

Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly become the favourite of all the South people in the industry. And reportedly, he has hit many offers too. Ranbir too expressed his desire to work in a Prabhas starrer helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and asked his director to take him in the film, even if there was only a small role.

Animal box office early prediction

The audience is loving the trailer for Animal, and going with the advance booking, the film is going to have a bumper opening at the box office. Trade expert Akshaye Rathi exclusively told BL that the film will earn 30 crore on day one. Animal is slated to release on December 1, 2023.