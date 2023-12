Animal is roaring and how. Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's new movie has taken the box office by storm. Apart from the main leads, the villain of Animal too is gaining a lot of attention. We are talking about Bobby Deol. The actor who has made a comeback to movies with Animal is gaining a lot of appreciation and love from all corners even though he is playing a negative role. His acting chops have been lauded and fans are quite impressed with his transformation. All friends from industry too are heaping praises on Animal. Now, it is Esha Deol who has given a big shout out to her brother Bobby Deol. Also Read - Sam Bahadur box office collection day 2: Vicky Kaushal new movie fails to hit double digit number despite positive reviews

Esha Deol reviews Bobby Deol's performance in Animal

Taking to her Instagram account, Esha Deol shared a picture of Bobby Deol that sees him seated on the stairs of a theatre and watching Animal. She captioned this picture as, 'Way to go Bhaiya! What a smashing performance and success Bhaiya.' The dynamics between Esha Deol and brothers Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol have always drawn attention. However, it was during the release of Gadar 2 that fans got to see these brother-sisters together. Esha Deol attended the special screening of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and they all posed together for the pictures. Now, she is giving a shout out to Animal.

Check out Esha Deol's post below:

Check out Animal Public Review video below:

Earlier in an interview with Etimes, Esha Deol had spoken about her equation with Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol and tying them Rakhi every year. There were quite a few speculations over the Deol brother-sisters celebrating Rakhi together especially after their group picture at Gadar 2 premiere. She was quoted saying, "I have been tying Rakhi to my brothers since I was a kid and we continue doing so. But we are not here to prove it to people. As I said, the photo at the 'Gadar 2' screening happened very organically. That was a beautiful moment and we saw the audience and the public getting emotional about it. But for us, we have a lot of pictures together in our family, I think."