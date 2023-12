Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's new movie Animal has received a thunderous response at the box office. Just within two days of its release, the movie directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga has crossed the mark of Rs 100 crore. Animal is packed with high-octane action and shocking violent scenes. On social media, there has been a debate over the same with a few even terming Animal as a 'sexist' film. Now, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has shared his thoughts on the same. He spoke in defence of a filmmaker's right to make and create whatever he wants to. Also Read - Shivangi Joshi feels Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is a violent film; talks about struggling with depression

Anurag Kashyap on Animal movie receiving backlash

In an interview with News18, Anurag Kashyap shared that he is yet to watch Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal but he is aware of the debate and discussion going around. He added that nobody has the right to tell any filmmaker what to make and what not to make. In his opinion, people get offended very easily. He recalled the debate around Sandeep Reddy Vanga's previous film Kabir Singh and said filmmakers can represent what they want, audiences can either agree or disagree with it. "What is morality? It’s a very subjective thing. Every kind of character and person exists in this society. 80 percent of Indian men are like Kabir Singh. I didn’t have an issue with the subject," Anurag Kashyap added. Also Read - Animal box office collection day 3: Ranbir Kapoor film beats Pathaan record; netizens say 'Successor of SRK'

Anurag Kashyap then emphasised that he does not want to get into social media chatter and said he would rather call up Sandeep Reddy Vanga after he has watched Animal and share his views. He said, "I’ll pick up the phone on him. That’s what I always do. If I have an issue with a film, I always call up the filmmaker and talk to him."

All about Animal

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. The film is about a son and his love for his father, that grows out of control. Rashmika Mandanna plays Ranbir Kapoor's leading lady. Bobby Deol has turned an antagonist for this film. His performance has impressed audience a lot. Tripti Dimri has also gained a lot of attention thanks to her bold scenes in the film.