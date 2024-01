The discussion around Animal and its unprecedented success seems to be never-ending. From Ranbir Kapoor's awesome performance to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's unabashed display of toxic male masculinity people are talking endlessly about the movie. Anurag Kashyap shared pics with Sandeep Reddy Vanga on his social media. He wrote that he had a great evening with him and called him the most misunderstood, judged and reviled filmmaker of current times. He wrote, "To me, he is the most honest, vulnerable and a lovely human being. And I really don’t give a f””” what anyone thinks of him or his film. I wanted to meet the man and I had questions and he answered everything I asked of him about his film that I actually saw twice." Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s romantic vacay pictures go VIRAL amid their engagement rumours

Neeraj Ghaywan, Varun Grover react to Anurag Kashyap's post

After seeing this post, Neeraj Ghaywan wrote Cringe, while Varun Grover commented No! Actor Avinash Tiwary who is known for his stellar work in the OTT space had a more nuanced view. He commented, "Judged,honest and lovely human being maybe but misunderstood and reviled am not sure. I think he is fairly successful in the kind of response he has been able to generate. Great for an Artist but Extremely Unfortunate for the naive audience. We need good Artists but we need better audience and that includes all of us." Many have slammed Anurag Kashyap for showering praises on Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie has been hugely criticized for the poor depiction of women like Kabir Singh, which was also termed as misogynistic. Also Read - Following Animal success; Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is 'hopeless' about Bollywood’s future

Konkona Sen Sharma and Nawazuddin Siddiqui also panned Animal

Konkona Sen Sharma said that she is fine with violence and sex being depicted in films if they are connected to the story in an intrinsic manner. She said Animal is not her kind of movie. The actress she is aware of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's work where the filmmaker has shown violence in relationships. Konkona Sen Sharma said it is something she does not agree on. She also said she would not mind watching it.