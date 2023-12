Animal has made Rs 700 crores plus worldwide so far. The Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol film has become a rage. It is being panned immensely by feminists and critics for its unabashed show of toxic masculinity, but film buffs are loving the performances, BGM and dialogues. Animal has been made on a budget of Rs 100 crores plus. It is a blockbuster hit for the producers T-Series, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the film trade. In the middle of all this, Great Andhra has reported that Pranay Reddy Vanga, who is the brother of Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the whole family is now richer by Rs 200 crores. Also Read - Salaar: New movie starring Prabhas gets an 'A' certificate by CBFC; to register triumph like Ranbir Kapoor's Animal?

Animal: Pranay Reddy Vanga stepped in as the producer

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has a brother, Pranay Reddy Vanga who was working as a software engineer in the US. The filmmaker was the producer of Arjun Reddy. He raised Rs 1.5 crores for his film selling off 36 acres of ancestral land. For Animal, he brought his brother from the US and made him in charge of the film's production duties. While T-Series gave the studio funding, Pranay Reddy Vanga became a co-partner in the production business with a 50 per cent share. Animal was distributed by T-Series who took advances from exhibitors. Now, they have made a lot of money. Also Read - Animal actress Triptii Dimri reveals her parents' reaction to her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor

Vanga family laughing to the bank after Animal

It seems the Vanga family has made Rs 200 crores from Animal. This is a huge sum. Sandeep Reddy Vanga had spoken before of how he had put everything at stake for his film Arjun Reddy. He said he had a jittery feeling in his spine then. The filmmaker is a physiotherapist by profession who did a course in filmmaking from abroad. Also Read - Animal Vs Oldboy: Loved Ranbir Kapoor Arjan Vailley sequence? Netizens claim it is COPIED from Park Chan-wook classic [Watch Video]