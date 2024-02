Animal has started the chatter about toxic masculinity feels Ranbir Kapoor and he is extremely happy about it. The actor chose to be positive amid all the criticism. However, there are many celebrities who are slamming the film and its glorification of male toxicity in the film. It was first who raised his voice against the film in the industry was Javed Akhtar who called the success of Animal dangerous. Sandeep Reddy Vanga strongly defended himself and his vision of Animal. Vanga lashed out at Javed for his comments without watching the entire film, and even took a dig at him and asked him to question his son over Mirzapur. Also Read - Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted THIS actress to play Preeti in Kabir Singh; Kiara Advani was not the first choice [Watch Video]

And now the latest one who shared her views on Animal is Bhumi Pednekar, the actress spoke about how she didn't like the film but defended Sandeep Reddy Vanga, "I watched Animal… par mujhe hyper-masculine films mein maza hi nahi aata. Aur ye abhi se nahi, bohat pehle se hain.. Hollywood ki bhi action films hain na... mujhe na rom-com, agar mera genre pooche, mujhe woh films zyada pasand aati hai ( I don't like watching hyper-masculine films. This is not something that has developed now, I have never enjoyed those kind of films even from before. Even in Hollywood, the kind of action films... I like watching rom-coms as a genre)."

Bhumi believes what audiences learn from the film is a challenge and they are smart enough to know what to take with them and what not, "I genuinely believe that a film is a filmmaker's self-expression, and that is very important. But as an audience, what you learn from that self-expression… that is the challenge."

Earlier actors like Kangana Ranaut and Konkana Sen Sharma have also expressed their disappointment with Animal. Kangana Ranaut straight up asked Vanga to not offer her any film after his interview went viral confessing that he is a big fan of the actress's work and would love to work someday with her.

