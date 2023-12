One couldn’t ever imagine Bobby Deol playing a role like Abrar in Animal. But it was Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s vision. And Jr. Deol received unimaginable love for his portrayal in the film. But did you know? Bobby Deol, too, wasn’t convinced by his character, Abrar. Just like Ranbir Kapoor openly admitted that this one Animal character in his career he couldn’t relate to and called Sandeep Reddy Vanga's vision crazy. Even Bobby admits that he was disgusted to play Abrar in Animal. Also Read - Animal on OTT: Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol kiss to NOT feature in film's digital version?

In his latest interaction, Bobby Deol got candid at the Round Table interview and mentioned how he felt disgusted while shooting for Animal as Abrar. "Why am I feeling so disgusted and so icky? Fir maine unhi logon ke sath jinke sath scene mein jo bhi kiya hai, fir unke sath hum shaam ko sath mein baith ke khana kha rahe hain. Everything is normal.". There were reports that Bobby Deol's mom, Prakash Kaur, too didn't like Animal as he dies in the end, so she asked him to strictly not do such films.

Sunny Deol didn't like certain parts of Animal

Animal is turning at the box office and it has earned more than 500 crore in India. As the film is achieving massive success, Sunny Deol spoke about his point of view for Animal where he mentioned," I'm so happy, I'm really very happy for Bobby. I've seen Animal; I liked it; it is nice. There are certain things that I did not like, which I don't like in many films, including my own. But that's as a person. I have the right to like or not like it, but in totality, it is a nice film. The music is very good, and that goes hand in glove with the sequences. Bobby is Bobby; he was always Bobby, but now he is Lord Bobby.".

Animal is one of the most successful films in Ranbir Kapoor's career. And if the reports are to be believed, Sandeep Reddy Vanga will soon come with a sequel, Animal Park.