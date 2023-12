Animal movie has got everyone attention. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and more is receiving praises as well as criticism. Animal is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is being praised for its action sequences and performances by the actors. The movie is being criticised because of its bold content and the violence. The film is also being said to be misogynist in nature. Bobby Deol is the villain in the film Abrar. He has a few scenes that shocked many. One of them is the marital rape scene. In a recent interview, the Aashram actor opened up about the same. Also Read - Anurag Kashyap willing to work with Animal star Ranbir Kapoor after Bombay Velvet failure? 'Mere andar wo himmat...

Bobby Deol has THIS to say about filming marital rape scene in Animal

While talking to Bollywood Bubble, Bobby Deol spoke about the marital rape scene in Animal and stated that he had no inhibitions filming it. He stated that from the time he heard of the character Abrar, he knew that he will be able to do a lot without even speaking a word. His character is mute in the film. Bobby Deol stated that not speaking a word gave him energy. He was quoted saying, "In fact, without speaking a word gave me some kind of energy that brought something out in me. When I was performing, I had no inhibitions whatsoever.'' Talking about his character, he described it as 'savage' and 'evil' and stated that he treats his women like that. But he also added 'He’s a romantic actually with his three wives.'' Also Read - Animal actress Triptii Dimri's THIS decision left her parents shocked

Bobby Deol has been busy giving interviews since the day Animal released. The actor is quite happy that the film has received such a tremendous response. Recently, he expressed his gratitude when he bumped into the paparazzi and was in tears.

Animal box office report

Animal has crossed Rs 700 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Within 10 days, Animal has managed to achieve this enormous milestone. In India, the film is nearing Rs 500 crore. It has become one of the highest grossing films of the year 2023 after Jawan, Gadar 2 and Pathaan. Ranbir Kapoor has received the much-needed hit with Animal.