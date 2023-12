Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is the talk of the town. The film is getting all the love at the box office. The film has some crazy action scenes and Ranbir’s never seen before avatar has left everyone surprised. He is seen in a grey shade character and has outdone himself. The film has been given the A certification but that did not affect the box officer numbers of the film. The film is inching towards the Rs 500 crores mark. Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and others. BollywoodLife is also on WhatsApp too. So, follow us for all the latest entertainment-related updates. Also Read - Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga tells fans to buckle up for Animal Park; promises more intense violence

Bobby Deol has also got an amazing response for his negative role in the show. He had also cried seeing the audience showering love on his performance. Bobby recently expressed his joy working with Ranbir in the film.

Bobby Deol praises Ranbir Kapoor

He also praised Ranbir and called him his favourite actor. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Bobby Deol reminisced about their camaraderie on set. He spoke about a BTS picture of them he had shared earlier. He shared the backstory of the picture.

In the picture, Ranbir and Bobby Deol are seen lying down during the climax scene and speaking to each other. Bobby Deol revealed what they have been talking about.

Bobby Deol helped Ranbir plan his proposal for Alia?

He shared that Ranbir Kapoor was telling him about his proposal to Alia Bhatt. Bobby Deol also revealed that he was telling Ranbir about his first child’s birth. He also said that the picture is very special for them.

Bobby had shared the picture a week ago and wrote, “In between cuts and action discussing our family and loved ones keeping us warm in the cold mornings of London.”

Take a look at Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor’s BTS picture:

He further spoke about being sad after the shooting ended. He said that Ranbir is lovely and he is a big fan of him. He loves Ranbir as an actor and as a person. Ranbir gave Bobby a lot of respect and love on the sets.

Animal released on December 1 and is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.