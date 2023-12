Animal has brought a lot of fame to a lot of people. Of course, Ranbir Kapoor's acting has got everyone talking but it is Bobby Deol has become everyone's favourite. Bobby Deol plays the villain Abrar in Animal and his performance has left a lasting impact on many. From his transformation to action scenes, fans are loving everything. His introduction song Jamal Kudu has become a new chartbuster. Fans are dancing to it and it has gone viral as Bobby Deol's hook step has gone viral in the form of reels. But did you know Bobby Deol is to be credited for the viral dance step? Also Read - Animal actress Triptii Dimri's THIS decision left her parents shocked

Join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp and get all the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Animal: As Ranbir Kapoor film mints Rs 717.46 crores worldwide; Sandeep Reddy Vanga's family becomes richer by Rs 200 crores

Bobby Deol reveals all about Jamal Kudu hook step

In an interview with Bollywood Spy, Bobby Deol revealed how he used a memory from childhood to create that step. The actor revealed that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga made him listen to the song beforehand. The director found the song somewhere and stated that he would play it during his introduction. Then the choreographer asked Bobby Deol to perform on the song when they started shooting. He said, "When we started shooting, the choreographer said, ‘You do it.’ I was like, ‘What will I do?’ I started dancing and he told me, 'No, No. Don’t do it like Bobby Deol'." Then he recalled his childhood memory from Punjab. He revealed that when he was small, he remembered how people used to get drunk and keep glasses on their heads. This memory came to his mind and her performed for Jamal Kudu. Sandeep Reddy Vanga gave a green light to the step and that's how the viral step came into being. Also Read - Salaar: New movie starring Prabhas gets an 'A' certificate by CBFC; to register triumph like Ranbir Kapoor's Animal?

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Check out Animal public review below:

Talking about the box office collection of Animal that also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and more apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol has crossed the Rs 700 crore mark with its worldwide collection in simply 10 days. The film is smashing records and how! It has become one of the highest grossing films of the year joining the leagues of blockbusters like Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2 and more. Animal has a few more weeks to mint moolah at the box office before Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar makes it to the theatres.