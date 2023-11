The month of December 2023 is going to an entertaining one as a lot of big films are going to release. The month will begin with Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Bobby Deol is going to be the antagonist in the film. The teaser of the film has left many intrigued. There are a lot of reports suggesting character details of Bobby Deol. From cannibalism to more, Bobby Deol's character seems to be very dark and edgy. Now, another report suggests that Bobby Deol is going to play a mute character in the film. Also Read - Animal: Rashmika Mandanna blushes as Ranbir Kapoor asks her to choose a better hero between him and Vijay Deverakonda [Watch]

Bobby Deol's character details in Animal revealed

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Bobby Deol's character will not have any dialogue as he is mute. In the teaser too there was no dialogue by Bobby Deol. Just his look as a baddie left many intrigued. It is going to be his peculiar trait as a negative character to be mute and yet be one of the most dreaded villains ever. A source informed the portal, "The biggest villains in the history of Indian Cinema have their own traits and Bobby's character too has a trait - he can't speak. His character is that of a mute villain. He creates terror in the film without even uttering a word." Well, there is no confirmation on this yet and fans will get to know more only when Animal trailer will release. Also Read - Animal: Papa Meri Jaan song starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor has left fans intrigued; fans ask, ‘Sandeep Vanga what are you cooking man’

All about Animal

It is being reported that the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal will release tomorrow, i.e., on November 23. The movie is helmed by Kabir Singh maker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It also stars Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. The film is filled with emotions and thrill. From mad love between Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's character to a complicated equation between a father and son, Animal seems to have all the elements to click with the audience. The teaser and the songs are already a hit among the masses and now fans are waiting for the trailer. Ranbir Kapoor's character also has grey shades that have got audiences interested. It remains to be seen how the film performs at the box office. Going by the buzz, it is expected that Animal will do some smashing business at the box office.