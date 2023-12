Actress Mansi Taxak, who played one of the three wives of the character Abrar in Animal film recently defended her on-screen husband Bobby Deol's action in the film. The beautiful actress spoke her heart out about the scene in which her character is subjected to marital rape by her husband. In an interview, Mansi denied any sort of assault happened at the scene. She did admit that Abrar's character was filled with animal instincts in that scene wherein he vented out his frustration on his wives. For all the latest updates about Animal and entertainment news, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan praises Animal star Rashmika Mandanna on a video call; lauds her performance as Geetanjali

In an interview with Zoom Entertainment, Mansi spoke about the wedding scene in the film wherein Abrar is informed about the death of his brother. He first slams the messenger by killing him and then violently assaults Mansi's character in the film. He then calls his two other wives to join them in the bedroom and violates them as well. Mansi said that the wedding sequence starts, it was headed toward a beautiful end, but suddenly something of happened. She even said that scene was shot to tell the audience that and animal is coming. She even said that this scene was apt to establish Bobby Sir’s character and to show the audience what real animal the makers were talking about. Also Read - Animal box office collection day 8: Ranbir Kapoor starrer crosses Rs 360 crore mark; beats lifetime of his highest grossing film

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Animal has been criticized for its deptiction of masculinity and misogyny. The film seems to have emerged as a blockbuster hit and has managed to mint over Rs. 360 crores in India. The movie has grossed around Rs 550 crore at the worldwide box office. Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri in important roles.