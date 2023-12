Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal was undoubtedly the biggest surprise at the box office this year. When the makers released the trailer, people did think that the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial was bound to be a hit among the audience. However, nobody expected the crazy Box office collections that the film managed to attract. Keeping aside the box office wave, the movie was bashed vehemently for its misogynistic approach and glorification of violence. Animal actors like Siddhant Karnick and Saloni Batra have already opened about the problematic approach of the film. Actor Mansi Taxak who played Bobby Deol's on-screen wife in Animal, recently shared her views on the marital rape scene in the movie featuring her and Bobby Deol.

Animal: Mansi Taxak opens up about performing intimate scenes with Bobby Deol

Mansi Taxak who rose to fame by winning the title of 'Miss India Gujarat' in 2019 is garnering rave reviews for her character Umm-e-hani in the Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna Animal. The actress who is also a renowned model, played Bobby Deol's on-screen wife in the movie. A particular scene featuring Mansi and Bobby from Animal is bashed severely. The scene in question is a marital rape sequence where Aziz (Bobby Deol) forces himself on Umm-e-hani (Mansi Taxak). The actress in a recent interview with Siddharth Kanan, finally opens up about her experience while filming the particular scene. Also Read - Year Ender 2023: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Wamiqa Gabi, Most memorable performances in Hindi films and web series on OTT

Animal: Mansi Taxak, ''Even I would have said yes at that moment...'

Mansi stated that morally the scene is definitely wrong but as an actor she doesn't have option to interfere in the picturization of scenes. Mansi mentioned that in the scene her character has no option but to obliged with Aziz as he is a maniac. The actress said he just killed someone, and if she would have refused to cooperate with him, chances were she too would have been killed. The actress further stated that forgot about her character, even she would have said yes at a similar moment. Also Read - Prabhas' new movie Spirit to be bigger than Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Production designer makes big claims

The actress later said that audience needs to understand that actors just perform their parts they don't support or stand for their characters. She also admitted that if a film like Animal would have released 10 years ago, she would have certainly received more backlash and criticism.