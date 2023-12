Animal is on a rampage at the box office. The Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga film has made Rs 360 crores worldwide leaving theatre owners happy and jubilant the world over. It is the biggest movie at the global box office. Animal made Rs 60 crores net on Sunday. It is also a pan-India hit with young people flocking to the theatres. Ranbir Kapoor's action avatar, the unabashed style of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's filmmaking, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri are some of the factors that have left audiences amazed. The third day collection of Animal is greater than that of Pathaan but lower than Jawan. Also Read - Trisha Krishnan praises Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal; removes story after backlash

Animal: Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga hit it out of the park

Animal has been slammed for its sexist and misogynistic content but people are lapping it up. The film has done fabulous business in the US as well. Pathaan made close to Rs 40 crores on day three. On the other hand, Jawan made Rs 53 crores on day three. This has proved that Ranbir Kapoor is a bonafide superstar. The actor has delivered hits like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Brahmastra Shiva Part One in the recent past. Animal is doing exceptionally in the South too. Take a look at the reactions of netizens....

Srk : I'm the last of the stars ranbir : I have replaced you as the no.2 superstar of bollywood after salman go retire — humble huys (@Balakri14613410) December 4, 2023

He has done problematic roles but never celebrated like "Alpha Male". We never appreciate those characters or their doings. You saplings are celebrating RK's character.

If you hated Ranbir in Animal, then you shouldn't be opposing what SRK is saying in that clip. — Prìnce (@prmprince94) December 4, 2023

I'll watch srk movies bro if they release in telugu. I like his movies from G One. Not only srk Hrithik, now Ranbir also personally I like ranveer Singh acting — Twiitter Pitta (@BaluDhoniPspk) December 4, 2023

These RK fans are finally showing their true colours. Using SRKians tweets in their edit shows how much hate they have within them. Khair SRK baap hai Ranbir ka. SRK was a superstar in his 2nd year of acting. RK itne saalon se rising star ke tag ko lekar struggle kar raha tha https://t.co/5AmmmZc7HW — G⚡️ꜱʀᴋ ꜰᴀɴ (@gurdeep_0701) December 3, 2023

Animal looks set for Rs 500 crore plus at the box office. December 2023 has started off on a good note for Bollywood. Ranbir Kapoor's action image has done wonders for him.