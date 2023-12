Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri and more celebs starrer new movie Animal is making money at the box office. So far in Hindi Animal has collected Rs 489.14 crore. Animal has been making noise for the good and the bad both. The cast and crew have been getting praise while certain aspects of the movies have been called out as well. But as per the box office, Animal is so far doing great. Did you know, Ranbir had asked everyone to predict the box office for Animal? The producer has shared an interesting anecdote...

Animal producer Pranay Reddy Vanga reveals Ranbir Kapoor asked everyone to predict Animal box office

In conversation with Pinkvilla, Pranay Reddy Vanga revealed that the team of Animal had a meeting in Hyderabad. And there, Ranbir Kapoor was asking everyone how much money will the Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie make. During the meeting, Ranbir asked Anil Kapoor how much the box office would be as per him. The 67-year-old actor predicted Rs 350 crore but would be happy if it did Rs 400 crore business. Also Read - Animal box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor starrer creates history in US, beats Aamir Khan’s Dangal, Ranveer Singh’s Padmaavat

Here's how much Rashmika Mandanna predicted for Animal box office

Ranbir Kapoor also asked Rashmika Mandanna to predict the box office for Animal. She said Rs 300 crore. Well, that's a modest number and it reached that figure within days. Right now, Animal has minted Rs 539.09 crore in all languages in India. The worldwide collection of Animal is Rs 881.3 crores. But the producer Pranay Reddy Vanga had a different figure in mind. Yes, you read that right. Pranay said that for the kind of efforts that they have put in in the last three to four years, anything less than Rs 500 crore would not make him happy. "Then RK was very happy on hearing Rs 500 crore and now it has become a reality, we are very happy," Pranay said. Also Read - Animal box office collection day 8: Ranbir Kapoor starrer crosses Rs 360 crore mark; beats lifetime of his highest grossing film

Pranay highlighted the fact that the movie is 3 hours long and that it is an A-rated movie. He added that Animal had a non-holiday release and was sharing theatres with Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur as well. Moreover, the ticket prices were also in the normal range which is around Rs 250. Despite all of this, the movie raked in Rs 850 crores, the producer expressed his happiness.