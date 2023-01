Ranbir Kapoor dropped the trailer of his upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar and fans are waiting for him to again play a lovers boy after Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Meanwhile, the actor has more to offer to the audience this year. He is currently working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal co-starring south actress Rashmika Mandanna. Along with the team he is shooting for the same in Delhi as a video of him from the sets went viral. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Ranbir Kapoor throws fan's phone, Gauri Khan sheds happy tears over Pathaan's success, Bigg Boss 16 elimination and more

In the BTS video that got leaked, the actor looked intense shooting for a sequence from Animal. He donned a navy blue three-piece suit, long hair, and a beard maintaining a gangster look. Ranbir walks towards a car smoking a cigarette while his men pull out weapons from a Range Rover and follow him. In another video, the actor is seen preparing for the shot.

The Internet is going crazy over 's intense gangster look calling him real badass. With such an interesting clip people are wondering how awesome the film would be. Fans didn't stop sharing his thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor's new look and flooded social media. A Twitter user tweeted finally a badass film, while another call it a Mass. People also said real violence is loading as Vanga sir knows to show what a violent film will be.

Check out the tweets here:

As vanga said, he will show the world what violent film will be !! The real violence loading…?? Mark the date

11-AUG-23#RanbirKapoor #Animal pic.twitter.com/oMIfkQfCeF — Aditi ? (@GirlAdmireRK) January 27, 2023

https://publish.twitter.com/?query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fakshaykapoor93%2Fstatus%2F1619017278405881856&widget=Tweet

Animal is a crime drama directed by Arjun Reddy and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna and in the lead roles. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films, whose last film with Ranbir was Samshera but it fall flat at the box office. Animal is scheduled to release in theaters on 11th August.

On the work front, before Animal, Ranbir will be seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar alongside . Helmed by the film is a rom-com drama and will release on March 8, 2023.