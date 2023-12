Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is creating storm at the box office. Movie goers have gone berserk over the Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial. However, the film has also been bashed by a section of movie goers and renowned film critics that how the movie glorifies violence and misogynistic thoughts. While everyone has their own reasons to defend and criticize the Ranbir Kapoor starrer, we believe that Kangana Ranaut's this old video is the ultimate answer for the entire Animal movie controversy.

Kangana Ranaut old video goes viral

The video we are talking about is from the Aamir Khan hosted show Satyamev Jayate. In one of the episodes Kangana graced the show along with fellow actress Deepika Padukone. Both the actresses were seen giving their respective views on the portrayal of films which has violence and morally wrong approach. While discussing the same Kangana said, she is not against films which have dark subjects. She stated that she understands that movie makers have the right to depict stories of good bad and ugly part of the society. However, she believes that the makers should also show that how such things will eventually affect the society in a negative manner. The Queen actress further mentioned that films do inspire people and hence it's the responsibility of film makers to handle such dark subjects in a mature manner especially by showing the consequences of violence and chauvinist approach. Check out the video below Also Read - Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga tells fans to buckle up for Animal Park; promises more intense violence

Ranbir Kapoor's take on criticism surrounding Animal

During one the promotional events of Animal, Ranbir accepted that he is aware that when the movie releases it will attract certain criticism. The actor said that people who gets easily triggered by violence, or any morally incorrect things should stay away from Animal. He wants audience to see Animal just as a film and nothing more or less than that. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga too stated that as his film has already got an A certificate, he doesn't understand the negativity surrounding the movie as Animal will be only watched by adults (18+) and they certainly know the difference between right and wrong. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, Tandav and more movies and web series shot at Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace

