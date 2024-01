Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, was the biggest Bollywood blockbuster of recent times. The directorial debut of Sandeep Reddy Vanga was loved by the audience but also vehemently criticized by film critics and some noted film personalities. Among the Bollywood celebrities who openly slammed Animal was renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar. He stated that films like Animal are dangerous to society. However, noted filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has come out in support of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, strongly disagreeing with Javed Akhtar's remark and stating that Animal has entirely changed the film industry.. Also Read - Animal on OTT: Triptii Dimri opens up the film's success, 'I feel that I got lucky'

Animal Controversy: Sanjay Gupta disagrees with Javed Akhtar

A few weeks ago, Javed Akhtar participated in the Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival as a guest speaker. Addressing the kind of films being made and appreciated, the renowned lyricist talked about Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial. He said that the success of Animal is dangerous to society. He mentioned that if a film where the lead actor asks a woman to lick his shoes and glorifies slapping your partner is being lauded by the audience, it's a very alarming thing.

Reacting to Javed Akhtar's statement, Sanjay Gupta, in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, said that the lyricist is not ready to accept that society has changed over the years. Sanjay stated that nothing is similar, the society, its people, the way media is being manipulated, everything has changed and evolved. People no longer have the same compassion or patience. He mentioned that we can't go back to normal; hence, it's not right to blame the film for society, and vice versa. Sanjay said that Javed Akhtar might be right, but he needs to stop looking at the world through rose-tinted glasses.

In the same interview, Sanjay Gupta also revealed that his upcoming new project also have some flavors of Animal. He stated that whenever he is stuck on a scene, he thinks about how Sandeep Reddy would have picturized it. Prior to Sanjay Gupta, Anurag Kashyap too came out in support of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, saying that Animal has completely blown away his mind.