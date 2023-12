Animal that released on December 1 proved to be hurricane at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's movie made massive money at the box office. As per the latest reports, Animal is close to making around Rs 850 crore at the worldwide box office. It proved to be the biggest film ever for Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol. It's box office success remained to be the biggest topic of discussion as the film received a lot of criticism on social media. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film was termed as 'misogynist' by some. Thanks to its violent scenes, the film also got an A certificate from the censor board. Now, Dharmendra Deol has reacted to Animal. Also Read - Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga hits back at critics bashing his films; calls them people with 'Low IQ'

Dharmendra has THIS to say about Animal

Dharmendra Deol, even at the age of 88, is quite active on social media. He constantly updates his X (formerly known as Twitter) and his Instagram profiles. He took to X and shared a scene from Animal. It is the climax scene that has Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's characters engaging in a massive, bloody fight. Dharmendra shared the video and gave review saying that 'You may like it.' The video has the song 'Saari Duniya Jaala Denge' song playing. Also Read - Hollywood Vs Bollywood box office 2024: After films like Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, here's how desi films will rule the world in the New Year

pic.twitter.com/HxQf4YWO1Y You may like it. — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 20, 2023

Earlier, it was Sunny Deol who shared his review of Animal. As reported by Hindustan Times, a news agency had quoted Sunny Deol saying that he liked the film overall. There were some scenes that he did not like but in totality he called it a 'nice film'. Bobby Deol's success has left the entire Khandaan happy. This year has been a blissful year for all the Deols. Dharmendra created quite a stir with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prema Kahaani. Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 made massive money at the box office and Bobby Deol left everyone impressed with his performance in Animal.

Talking about Bobby Deol, he now set to venture into South films with Suriya's movie Kanguva. He has already confirmed being part of it. Fans are already eager to know more about Bobby Deol's role in the film.