Animal film was released last year on December 1, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film garnered a lot of attention and was declared a massive hit at the box office. Animal made 900 crore at the box office in total and many called this film's success dangerous. The debate around Animal seems to be unending, the latest conversation is about Bobby Deol's Muslim portrayal as a villain, Bobby won heats with his small yet impactful role as Abrar, and he was seen indulging in all sorts of violence in the film, from brutal killing to marital rape, etc. The assumption around Bobby's character is only because he was a Muslim, he did all that violence and this preconceived notion for Bobby's character didn't go down with the writer of the film. His character was looked at as Islamophobic. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Scoop: Has Triptii Dimri doubled her fees after Animal effect? Here's the truth [Exclusive]

At the FICCCI Frames event, Animal writer Saurabh Gupta strongly defended Bobby's Muslim role and highlighted how Ranbir Kapoor's Hindu character is equally demon in the film. " “We felt it logically fit within the script… Now, we are realizing that there’s another perspective as well. However, the hero (Ranbir) is portrayed as much of a villain as the antagonist (Bobby). He’s Hindu, but no one claimed that his portrayal was negative." Also Read - Karan Johar reveals why he liked Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal despite all the misogyny glorification

Gupta even insisted that his men in Animal highlighted certain issue and that is men speaking about pad change should be normalised, "In cinema, making men understand the importance of sanitary napkins, discouraging smoking and drinking, all of these have become heavy burdens. Let’s lighten up a bit and have some fun".

Indeed this discrimination is something that should not be even entertained and discarded immediately.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set for the sequel Animal Park and reports claim he has approached Vicky Kaushal to play the villain opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the film. Animal Park was announced in December last year. T series announced the sequel to Animal on their social media account.

