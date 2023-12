Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is the talk of the town. The film is ruling hearts and people cannot stop praising the amazing performances in the film. Ranbir Kapoor has been loved in the film. He has been praised by all for the way he has performed. People have called this his best performance to date. Ranbir's never seen before avatar in Animal has our hearts. Apart from Ranbir, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri and others. Animal till now has crossed the 800-crore mark globally. The movie has crossed the 500-crore mark at the Indian box office. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal's current domestic box office collection is Rs 517.94 crore. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan calls brother Ranbir Kapoor a phenomenal actor; takes a dig at celebs who are obsessed with being stars

Animal to break Gadar 2's record?

The film still has two days left at the box office and it may break Gadar 2's record. Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 ended its theatrical run at the domestic box office at Rs 525.7 crore. Looks like Animal is all set to break records. The critics and have praised the film but many have not liked the violence and certain bold scenes in the film.

Censor Board CEO Ravinder Bhaskar removed from his job due to Animal?

The violence and misogynistic thoughts in the film have raised questions. The film has got an Adult certification but still questions are being raised on censor board CEO Ravinder Bhaskar. The Censor Board of Film Certification CEO Ravinder Bhakar is in the news after Tamil actor Vishal levied corruption charges against him ahead of his film, Mark Antony's release.

Animal breaks many guidelines of censorship

Ravinder Bhakar has been replaced by Smita Vats Sharma. A source close to Times Now has said that Ravinder Bhaskar's removal can also be connected with Animal's release. A source close to the portal said that questions are being raised as to how a film so steeped in violence and abuse and so unapologetically misogynistic could be allowed a censor certificate.

As per the report, Animal breaks many guidelines of censorship and it was given a A certificate without cutting the objectionable scenes. This has become a controversy in the I&B ministry.