Animal success has made Ranbir Kapoor the superstar in Bollywood and Sandeep Reddy Vanga the most successful filmmaker. Along with Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, one character that outshined was Triptii Dimri's character, her small cameo created a huge impact on her career and today she is behind the talk of the town. Animal producer Pranay Reddy Vanga in one of his interviews had claimed that Rashmika Mandanna who played Ranbir's leading lady in the film didn't get her due praise because Triptii Dimri's cameo grabbed all the attention.

And now Rashmika has indirectly reacted to not taking ownership of the success of Animal in her long post. Without mentioning the name of the film, Rashmika wrote the reason for not taking ownership of her success and being absent. She teased her fans with the new look of her upcoming film and wrote," Hi guys! Can't show my full

face as it's a new film look, and I can't reveal it before my film team does, as always. But the shoots are going really well - just wanted to let you all know.. Also, another thing that I wanted to just talk about is the topic that was going around saying 'she's not taking ownership of her success and all that' Ok, here's the thing..".

She added that how she understands her fans are concerned, " 1- I know it comes from a place of love, concern, and worry. We have delivered a massive film, and people loved it and appreciated it. I too wanted to take some time out to enjoy it, as every one of us wants to, but I was back on set the next day of my film release (being the amazing workaholic that I am ), and hence I was and am unable to do a lot of interviews or events out there. I am having to do these overnight travels for work, and I am shooting for some of the biggest and most intense films in my career

•.And as you'll know, I can't really reveal the look before my film teams do, and hence I am unable to take photos or post some posts or go live as per yours or my wishes."

She added, " And I know you'll are missing me and so am I but I know for sure that when the films DO release, I know you'll all be super duper happy, and it's all gonna be worth it!! (I personally CAN'T WAIT for those

moments ). So please have patience with me because you should know that I am doing my best, and I am happy doing so for all of you, myself, and my teams.."

2- And now coming to ownership of the success..

Guys, your love, the messages to me are what make me happy and keep me going honestly, and I saw them in abundance; and again thank you so much for all the love.. always."

Rashmika added that how her PR team asked her fi be active after the success but she didn't chose to do it," My team and my PR team spoke to me about how we should be active and all that.. but 1- like I already said the next day of the film release, I was back on set for my next film, so hence couldn't find the time , but next time on we will work on it.."

On the professional front, Rashmika is gearing up for Pushpa 2 along with Allu Arjun.