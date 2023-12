Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed Animal is out in cinemas and it has minted over Rs 450 crores worldwide already. Ranbir Kapoor, Rashamika Mandanna starrer new movie has become a rage. Sandeep brought a rage back when Kabir Singh released. But with Animal, he took the rage to another level. And with that, he got some criticisms as well. Swanand Kirkire had criticised the alpha male character of Ranbir in the movie. And now, netizens feel Sandeep has indurectly responded to his criticisms.

Did Sandeep Reddy Vanga indirectly react to Swanand Kirkire's criticisms for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal?

A post from X which has been shared by the official handle of Animal the movie is going viral online. The post has a picture of an article of Swanand Kirkire's reaction after watching Animal movie which had Ranbir Kapoor playing an alpha male character and Rashmika Mandanna playing his wife. The tweet/post talks about a scene from Animal it seems as it talks about an airplane landing. Have a look at the tweet here: Also Read - Animal box office collection day 5: Ranbir Kapoor new movie touches Rs 481 crore mark; becomes highest grossing A-rated film

Yes.... now it landed perfectly ?… pic.twitter.com/OxTOE0vlvI — Animal The Film (@AnimalTheFilm) December 6, 2023

Netizens are convinced that Sandeep Reddy Vanga is behind the post

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is known for giving it back to naysayers or voicing out opinions on things which he does not agree with. And now, they feel that Sandeep has taken over the official handle of Animal movie on X and has responded to Swanand's Animal movie review. Have a look at their reactions here: Also Read - Animal review: Ram Gopal Varma defends Ranbir Kapoor's new movie after Swanand Kirkire says 'Indian cinema is being embarrassed'

?? Vanga forgot to switch the account.. — ಪ್ರ....V (@ur_PRAVEE_for_u) December 6, 2023

Vanga ? Is The Admin ?

Movie already Made 500 crs

If they Make on so Called Art Movie and Non sense, it will Not Make at least 100 crs ?

After seeing BO, they Got Triggerred with Public Response

Movie is For Entertainment and Not Reality, public audience proved once again — VINEETH?? (@sololoveee) December 6, 2023

Confirm ?? Ee account ki admin @imvangasandeep ??

Inka kincham dose penchu Anna. pic.twitter.com/JUZwcKTGmR — KALASHNIKOV (@REDDY__18) December 6, 2023

Admin vanga sab give them back ?????pic.twitter.com/akPLiGKTPs — ??????? ?????? (@ashrithrc) December 6, 2023

Sure this is Vanga using this account. ??? pic.twitter.com/1mOBp6A0Bz — ViRaaj...?? (@Viraaj_AKS_) December 6, 2023

@gigachad_abhi Admin is Sandeep ? — Shivam Kansal (@ShivamKansal11) December 6, 2023

Vanga mass ?? — Pranay? (@Pranayy71) December 6, 2023

?? Sandeep gadu — Vamshi Kalyan (@Insomnia_guy21) December 6, 2023

Vanga??????? — MOVIEFlUID?(Not an Animal ???) (@fluid_movie) December 6, 2023

@imvangasandeep real id se aao??‍♀️ — Koushik Chandra (@Koushik290708) December 6, 2023

Vangaaaaaaa ????? — MOVIEFlUID?(Not an Animal ???) (@fluid_movie) December 6, 2023

Vanga bhaiii — 'K'aushik ? (@XDkaushik) December 6, 2023

Vanga is the admin ? — mohit (@mohitThisSide) December 6, 2023

Vanga ji.. orginal account see avoo? — Arudhyna Rakam (@ArudhynaRakam) December 6, 2023

Sandeep is admin — (((_~1~_))) (@Mahi_shhh) December 6, 2023

Vanga is the Admin of this handle. — KalyanD? (@devv_pk) December 6, 2023

What did Swanand Kirkire say about Animal Movie?

Swanad talked about how he had learned to respect women because of Indian cinema. He then talked about a scene which hurt him. It was about Ranbir's character Vijay describing an alpha male. He claims that those who are not alpha males are poets who talk about bringing the moon and stars to win over women. Swanand was hurt by his comment. He had put it out on his X handle.

Animal movie box office collection

Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor starrer movie Animal opened at Rs 63.8 crore on day 1. On day 2, it minted Rs 66.27 crores. On Sunday, Animal Movie made a business of Rs 71.46 crore. Animal passed the Monday test with flying colours as it minted Rs 43.96 crores. On Tuesday, it saw a slight dip yet earned Rs 37.47 crores.