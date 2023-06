Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie Animal has been the talk of the town since yesterday. Well, yesterday, Akshay Kumar announced the release of his next OMG 2 and as it is, Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 is releasing on 11th August. Animal starring Ranbir, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and others was already locked for the 11th August release. Seeing two actors already in for a clash, there were whispers about Ranbir's Animal. And it seems the director has responded to the same. Animal is going ahead with its initial plan! Also Read - Animal: Will Ranbir Kapoor film get postponed due to OMG 2 Vs Gadar 2 box office clash?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga REACTS to OMG 2, Gadar 2's clash with Animal?

Entertainment news is going wild with the assumptions ever since OMG 2 was announced for release on 11th August. Everyone has been talking about the clash between Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2. And there were speculations about Animal as well. Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to his Twitter handle to silence all the speculations. He dropped the poster of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer and announced a pre-teaser of Animal for tomorrow, that is, 11th June at 11:11 AM. He did not write an elaborate tweet but did mention the release date. "Animal in cinemas on 11-Aug-23," and he proceeded to tag the cast and crew. That's about it. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna lied about being a vegetarian? Fans furious after she eats a non veg burger in an ad, ‘She is a big time liar’

Fans react as Sandeep makes an announcement about Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal

Pre-teaser? So Sabdeep plans to raise the heat gradually. Now we’re talking #Animal — Kabir (@ijournalist97) June 10, 2023

And when a mother will pacify her child to sleep, she'll say "Sojao varna ANIMAL aa jaayega" & i think that would be a real freaking legacy to leave ?#RanbirKapoor | #Animal pic.twitter.com/Hn5pyvAfOT — pratishtha. (@ranbirsfavchild) June 10, 2023

It's high time that Ranbir Kapoor come on social media. Just for the sake of his films and the fans who want to share their love directly to him. Please man!#Animal#RanbirKapoor — Abdul Malik (@ImMalik3) June 10, 2023

Gadar 2 and OMG 2 deets

The hype for Animal is insane as it is. The pictures that were leaked of Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and other cast members were enough to create a massive buzz already. But this pre-teaser, mind you, it's not even a teaser seems like the filmmaker is unfazed by all the talk about the big clashes of film.

is bringing a sequel to Gadar, released in 2001. We will see Sunny Deol and reprising their roles of Tara Singh and Sakeena for the story which takes place 17 years later. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the same. Meanwhile, Gadar was released in cinema halls on 9th June. Talking about OMG 2, Akshay Kumar and the makers have kept fans guessing a lot about the much-anticipated sequel. This movie stars , , Aamir Naik and Fahim Fazli alongside Akshay. Amit Rai has directed the movie.