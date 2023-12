Sandeep Reddy Vanga is now a known name across Bollywood and South film industry. The filmmaker has proved his mettle and crafted some of the biggest hits like Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh and more. His latest release is Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and more. While Animal is roaring at the box office, still there are discussions taking place over Kabir Singh. Post the release of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer, the movie was termed as misogynistic in nature. There are a few scenes in the film that did not go down well with many including Shahid's character Kabir slapping Kiara's character Preeti and more. In a recent interview, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has spoken about the same. Also Read - Animal box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor roars loud but fails to beat Jawan; Telugu version takes a flying start

Recently, Sandeep Reddy Vanga was asked about the controversial non-consensual kiss in Kabir Singh between Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani and the controversies around it. The filmmaker said that he did not take these controversies seriously as not many people spoke about it. He defended the film and said, "I didn’t think much about it. I don’t think that Kabir Singh was a misogynistic film. Only four-five people felt offended, and created noise about it. I never took them seriously." He further added that a few people wrote a few articles that inspire some more. It is the writer's point-of-view. He said, "Not more than 20 people in total, it was their point-of-view. We should not talk about all that, bhool jao Kabir Singh ko." Also Read - Bobby Deol delivers a stellar performance in action-saga Animal

All about Animal and its box office report

Now Sandeep Reddy Vanga is basking in the success of Animal. The movie made it to the theatres on December 1 and it took a blockbuster start at the box office. As per early estimates coming in, Animal made approximately Rs 61 crore on its opening day. The Hindi version of the film made around Rs 50.50 crore while the Telugu version made around Rs 10 crore as per Sacnilk.com. The film has proved to be the biggest opener at the box office for Ranbir Kapoor. Animal only received great reviews from all corners. It is an out-an-out masala entertainer with truck loads of action scenes, emotions and drama. Ranbir's never-scene-before avatar has left fans quite impressed.