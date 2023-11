Sandeep Reddy Vanga became a phenomenon after his debut in the Hindi film industry with Kabir Singh, a remake of his South film Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda. After the massive success of Kabir Singh, no one can imagine an actor in Bollywood who would have done a better job than Shahid Kapoor. But did you know there was a lot of unsurety among people that led to a warning to filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga about casting him? Animal director Sandeep reveals how he was warned by people over casting Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh. Also Read - Animal star Ranbir Kapoor shares how Alia Bhatt helped him through Bobby Deol starrer's shoot

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News Also Read - Animal: Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga film clears CBFC censorship; will have minor changes in intimate scenes

Ranveer Singh backed out of Kabir Singh because he thought it’s a dark film for him.

Sandeep, in his latest interview, revealed that his first choice was Ranveer Singh, but he backed out. "I was continuously getting calls from Mumbai to do the remake. First, it was pitched to Ranveer Singh. I wanted to do it with him. But finally, he decided he would not do it because it was too dark for him at that time." Also Read - Animal vs Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal reacts to box office clash with Ranbir Kapoor starrer; says, 'The audience will decide'

Trending Now

Casting Shahid Kapoor as Kabir Singh was a huge concern, says Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Kabir Singh is the first 100 crore film of Shahid Kapoor, and before that, he didn’t achieve the box office success that made it a 100 crore club, and this was the concern for Vanga." Shahid’s track record was a concern; none of his solo films had done Rs 100 crore then; his highest was Rs 65 crore. They used to say Rs 55 crore, Rs 65 crore is the kind of business Telugu movies do. ‘Why are you doing it with this guy? If it were Ranveer, the box office would be higher’. But I was always sure about Shahid; he’s a fantastic actor." Right now, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is gearing up for his second film in Bollywood with Ranbir Kapoor, and it’s Animal.