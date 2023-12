Sandeep Reddy Vanga who got immense flak after Kabir Singh proved that he does not give a damn for naysayers. The director went ahead and made Animal. The film has grossed over Rs 300 crores worldwide and is blazing towards the Rs 500 crore mark. While many are slamming the sexist and misogynistic tone of the film, others are all praise for Ranbir Kapoor's once in a lifetime performance, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's dialogues and more. The action sequences and the interval block are being talked about a lot on social media. Animal has also brought Tripti Dimri in the limelight. Also Read - Animal box office collection day 3: Ranbir Kapoor film beats Pathaan record; netizens say 'Successor of SRK'

Tripti Dimri sees surge in number of Insta followers

Actress Tripti Dimri has touched one million followers on Instagram after Animal. The actress has done great work in films like Laila Majnu, Bulbbul and Qala on Netflix. But it was Animal, and her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor that made her grab notice with average cinema-goers. Now, her social media following has increased, and she is being discussed on X. In fact, some people also told Sandeep Reddy Vanga to cast her in Spirit with Prabhas. This is a huge thing as the actress seems to have hit the right notes with the public. Also Read - Trisha Krishnan praises Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal; removes story after backlash

Producers keen on casting Tripti Dimri

Tripti Dimri has now caught the eye of Telugu producers. It seems a number of makers of low to medium budget Telugu movies are approaching her with scripts. We saw how Mrunal Thakur became sought after in the Telugu industry after Sita Ramam. We have to see if Tripti Dimri will become the next sensation or not. The actress has already established herself as a good actress with her previous works. Animal might just give her a push in the mainstream space which will take her career forward. Also Read - Before Animal; these top 10 most controversial intimate and bold scenes in Bollywood films left everyone shocked