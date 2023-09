One of the big films coming out in December 2023 is Animal. Ranbir Kapoor is collaborating with Arjun Reddy maker Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a gangster drama which is on the lines of Godfather. The first look of Ranbir Kapoor in Animal left netizens super impressed. It looks like the trade shares the same sentiment as the aam junta. A top Telugu distributor who has seen the rushes of Animal has loved the film. He is one of the veterans in the field and knows a blockbuster when he sees one. Now, the theatrical rights of Animal in Telangana/Andhra Pradesh has been sold for a huge sum of Rs 15 crores. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan praises Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Animal? Fans manifest the filmmaker brings Darr-wala SRK back

Dil Raju buys Animal rights at whopping price

It seems top Telugu distributor Dil Raju saw the rushes of Animal and loved it. He feels the movie has the potential to be a pan-India blockbuster. He has bought entire theatrical rights for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh at Rs 15 crores. Take a look at the post of trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan. Also Read - Animal: Rashmika Mandanna's first look fails to impress, netizens have drastic reactions

Dil Raju acquires Sandeep Reddy Vanga's AP/TS theatrical rights for a whopping amount of ₹15 cr. It is being said that #DilRaju watched some rushes of #Animal and was impressed very much with #SandeepReddyVanga’s taking and #RanbirKapoor's performance. Hence he bought the… pic.twitter.com/IxQNnTLx3r — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 26, 2023

If Dil Raju is so impressed then this means that Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga have something special in store for fans. Netizens feel if this movie clicks then RK too can take his career on another level altogether.

Today, they have unveiled the look of Bobby Deol as the villain of Animal. It seems Ranbir Kapoor plays a professor who takes to the world of crime after the brutal death of his father. Anil Kapoor is playing the role of his dad. Actress Rashmika Mandanna is the love interest of Ranbir Kapoor in the film.