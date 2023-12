Ranbir Kapoor's career's biggest grosser Animal is in no mood to stop at the box office. In spite of all the criticism and negativity by the critics and section of cinema lovers, the movie is performing exceptionally well. Till now the movie has crossed 500 crore mark worldwide. However even after the humongous success, one cannot deny the fact that the movie indeed has some scenes which can trigger you or make you uncomfortable. Below we list down five problematic scenes of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer which you need to be wary of.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Animal: Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen calls the Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'wahiyaat', complains about too much lot of violence

Ranvijay's problematic love story with wife Geetanjali

Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha get customised baubles for their Christmas Tree, watch adorable video

Now we all knew that if it's a Sandeep Vanga's film the love story is going to be difficult and controversial. However, even after being prepared, there are some scenes which are bound to disturb you. For instance, in a scene Geetanjali (Rashmika Mandanna) removes her kurta in the front of house helpers just because Ranvijay (Ranbir Kapoor) wants to feel her chest. The only good thing about Ranvijay's and Geetanjali's love story was that Ranvijay promised his wife that he will never cheat on her but that too was ruined eventually when Ranvijay sleeps with Zoya in the pretext of taking his father's revenge. The sad part is that Ranvijay not even once realises that he has made a mistake forget about feeling sorry for his act. Also Read - Animal: Siddhant Karnick spills the beans on how secretive Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga were about the script

Trending Now

Watch this video:

Animal's troublesome violence

Now we have witnessed violence in Bollywood films. But the violence in Animal is gruesome and not easy on your eyes. There's a particular scene where Ranvijay is slitting Abrar's (Bobby Deol) throat violently, that level of violence is not something which hind film viewers can watch easily. In another scene Ranvijay is shown cruelly killing around people using axe.

The way Abrar treats women

There's this scene where Abrar is getting married for the third time. During the wedding ceremony, Abrar receives news of his brother being murdered. While we are still wondering the context behind Abrar killing the person who informed him about his brother's death was, the way Abrar aggressively gets intimate with his bride in a fit of anger in front of everyone can ceratinly make you very uncomfortable.

Ranvijay and Zoya's relationship

Now we are not saying that Tripti Dimri's (Zoya) seminude scene is something which we have never seen in any movie. For sure we have witnessed such scenes in Hollywood films, but as someone who mostly consumes hind content for them to watch that scene can be a bit uncomfortable. A scene from Animal which is heavily crticised is when Ranvijay asks Zoya to lick his shoes.

The worrisome traits of Ranvijay's character

Yes, Ranvijay as a character is work of fiction and one should not take his character seriously but as he is the main protagonist of the film one can't help but wonder how problematic the character is. While the intention of Ranvijay is clear that he wants to punish his father's shooter, the road he takes and the justification he gives is so unreasonable. He walks around naked, don't obligate to her wife's basic request to not smoke in order to save his life, the authority he shows on her sisters is something which makes Ranvijay's character highly unlikeable.