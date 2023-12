Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has been released in theatres today. And fans are enthralled to witness this second Bollywood film by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, while the 90’s heartthrob Bobby Deol plays the super villain in the film, and his raw and rugged look left the fans excited. Talking about Animal, Ranbir's fans are bowled over by his performance and cannot stop heaping praise on the actor, as he has once again proved he is the best of all. But sadly, animals have become the victims of piracy. Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal leaked online. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Alia Bhatt copied Deepika Padukone to support hubby Ranbir Kapoor, claim netizens as they share proof

As per the latest reports, Animal leaked online within a few hours of its release. Animal has leaked online on sites like Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Kuttymovies, Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Pagalworld, Filmymeet, 7starhd, Vegamovies, and Moviesflix. The biggest challenge for every filmmaker is to protect their film from piracy, and they all have time and again urge fans not to leak films online. Piracy is a punishable offence, and BollywoodLife strongly condemns the act. Movies are made for entertainment purposes and are to be watched in theatres.

All about Animal

Animal is Sandeep Vanga Reddy's second film in Bollywood after the massive success of Kabir Singh. Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of an overly possessive son in the film who is a fanatic lover of his father, played by Anil Kapoor. The film shows the unseen and beautiful bond of the father-son relationship that has never really been highlighted in Indian cinema.