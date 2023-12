Animal movie has impressed many. Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol's performances in this Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial venture have received accolades from all corners. The movie is breaking and smashing box office records with each passing day. Within five days, the movie crossed the Rs 481 crore mark with worldwide collection. Though there's some criticism being received by Animal, the box office report suggest that the movie is a massive blockbuster hit. However, Bobby Deol recently revealed that his mother Prakash Kaur doesn't want him to do films like Animal. Also Read - Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga tells fans to buckle up for Animal Park; promises more intense violence

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Bobby Deol shared about his mother Prakash Kaur's reaction to Animal. He said that his mother simply couldn't handle the death scene and stated that he should not do films like these. He was quoted saying, "My mom couldn’t handle my death scene. She was like, ‘Aisi film mat kiya kar tu, mujhse nahi dekha jaata." Bobby Deol then stated that his mother Prakash Kaur is very happy as she is getting a lot of phone calls from her friends who are eager to meet her. He added that even post the release of Aashram, his mother's friends wanted to meet him. Earlier, Bobby Deol's sister Esha Deol had given out a big shout out to the actor and called his performance in the film 'smashing'. Also Read - Bobby Deol in Animal, Vijay Varma in Mirzapur and more actors who created huge impact in movies, web series despite small roles

Post the release of Animal, Bobby Deol got all emotional and cried in front of paparazzi expressing his gratitude. The video had gone viral on social media with all the Bobby Deol's fans showering love on him.

Check out Bobby Deol's video below:

It has been a great year for Deols as before Animal, Sunny Deol's film Gadar 2 made a smashing business at the box office. The movie made more than Rs 500 crore at the Indian box office making it among the top five films in the list of highest grossing films of 2023. Now, it is Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's Animal that has become one of the highest grossers. Animal sees Bobby Deol in the role of an antagonist. He has a small but a very crucial and impactful role to play in the film. Now, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has confirmed the film's sequel that is titled Animal Park.