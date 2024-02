According to Ranbir Kapoor Animal has started the chatter around masculinity supremacy among people and he is happy with it. The actor has chosen to be positive amid all the backlash for the film. But there are many who have expressed their disappointment over the film and called it worrisome due to the empowerment of toxic masculinity. Javed Akhtar, Konkana Sen Sharma, and Kangana Ranaut are the celebs who have strongly slammed Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film. And the latest one to join the bandwagon is late actor Irrfan Khan's wife who is also a director. Sutapa Sikdar and Babil Khan got candid in an interview with iDiva, where they both were asked to name an overrated film in recent times, to which Babil chose to ignore, but Sutapa took a dig at Animal and mentioned that Ranbir Kapoor's film is overrated. Also Read - Did Sandeep Reddy Vanga overreact on Kiran Rao's comment? Here's why netizens believe so

Indeed many celebrities in Bollywood do not agree with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's style of filmmaking. However, Sandeep is not ready to take any feedback and criticism over Animal and he has been strongly giving back to those who are lashing out at his film Animal. Lately, he disagreed with Javed Akhtar's views on Animal and asked him to look at Mirzapur his son Farhan Akhtar has produced. Also Read - Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga felt 'bad' with Javed Akhtar's remarks; makes shocking comment on Farhan Akhtar's Mirzapur

Vanga's reply to Javed Akhtar:

Before commenting on my work please go and check your son's work he produced mirzapur and he used foul word from all over the world and when those got translated to telugu you feel like puking.Why Didn't he told the same thing to farhan akhtar.?? pic.twitter.com/1akAtug4XO — ???? ? (@behind_you_rk) February 5, 2024

Slamming Javed Akhtar's negative remark over his film Animal, Sandeep claims he hasn't watched the film and made the comment without watching, he said," Why didn’t he tell the same thing to Farhan Akhtar when he was producing Mirzapur? Duniya bhar ke gaali Mirzapur ek show mai hai and I haven’t watched the whole show. When the show was translated to Telugu, if you watch that, then you will feel like puking. Why is he not checking his son’s work?". Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set for Animal Park along with Ranbir Kapoor.

