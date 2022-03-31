Animal: Is THIS the reason why Rashmika Mandanna chose Ranbir Kapoor's film over Thalapathy Vijay's next?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has been in the news and how. The movie will soon go on the floors. The news is that Parineeti Chopra has decided to opt out of Animal. As per reports, she has decided to do a film with Imtiaz Ali instead. Now, reports have emerged that Rashmika Mandanna has bagged the movie with Ranbir Kapoor. This will be her first film with the Barfi! and Sanju star. As per India Glitz, the decision to do Ranbir Kapoor's Animal left her with only one option, which was to opt out of Thalapathy Vijay's film. This is the 66th film of Vijay's career. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Ziddi Dil Maane Naa and more - 5 TV shows that are not on TRP Top 10 but deserve attention from fans

As per the portal, Rashmika Mandanna might have decided to do Ranbir Kapoor's movie as it will help her consolidate her career in Bollywood. Pushpa got a great response from the Hindi audience. She has films like Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan-Neena Gupta with her. A film with Ranbir Kapoor will add more weightage to her career as a Bollywood film actress. It seems the role in Animal is also a very good one.

Rashmika Mandanna has given bulk dates for Pushpa. People loved her chemistry with Allu Arjun in the film. It was directed by Sukumar. Parineeti Chopra has not given any statement about opting out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film. It seems Parineeti Chopra is going to play the role of Amarjot, the wife of late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila in his biopic that will be made by Imtiaz Ali. He was assassinated and no one was able to find out his murderers. Parineeti Chopra has always been a fan of Imtiaz Ali's films. It seems she did not wish to let go of the chance this time.